The Netherlands on Sunday marked the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, reaffirming its support for a negotiated two-state solution to achieve lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

In a post on US social media company X, the Dutch Foreign Ministry reiterated its support for a just and lasting peace based on a negotiated two-state solution.

"In that light, the Netherlands will host a high-level meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution tomorrow, together with Indonesia," it added.

On Monday, the two countries will co-chair the high-level meeting in The Hague, which aims to translate political support into coordinated measures to safeguard Palestinian statehood, uphold international law and end the Israeli occupation.