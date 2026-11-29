Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Sunday they would target Jeddah port and all other Saudi ports on the Red Sea coast in response to ⁠what they described as ⁠a Saudi attack on Yemen's Ras Isa port.

The threat marks a further escalation in hostilities between the kingdom and the Houthis, with both ⁠sides increasingly targeting economic infrastructure.

Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported that Saudi Arabia had attacked Ras Isa, the main port for fuel imports into Houthi-controlled areas, in Yemen's western Hodeidah province.

Moments earlier, the Saudi-led coalition had called on civilians to evacuate the port for their safety, in a statement accompanied by a map of the area.

The Houthis called on workers and ⁠people ⁠in the vicinity of Saudi Red Sea ports to evacuate immediately and urged all shipping companies to remove their vessels from the ports.

Ras Isa served as a crude oil export terminal before Yemen's war broke out in 2014 and has previously been targeted by both the United States and Israel.

US forces ⁠struck Ras Isa in April 2025 in an operation the US military said was aimed at cutting off a source of fuel for the Houthis and depriving the group of revenue. Israel also struck Ras Isa and two other Yemeni ports in July 2025, saying it was ⁠responding ‌to ‌repeated Houthi attacks on Israel.

Yemen's war ⁠began in late 2014 when ‌the Iran-aligned Houthis seized the capital Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene in ⁠March 2015 in support of the internationally ⁠recognised government.

A UN-brokered truce agreed in 2022 largely ⁠held until fighting resumed in July, worsening a long-running humanitarian crisis in Yemen.







