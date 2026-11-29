Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday urged voters to turn out in large numbers to defy polls favouring the right, which could return to power with far-right support for the first time since the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

The result in Spain is being closely watched as Europe enters a cycle of elections over the next year with a presidential poll in France and legislative elections in Poland and Italy that could reshape the continent's politics.

Sanchez, one of the few leftist leaders in Europe, has emerged as a darling of the international left in recent years, but his polarising status at home has imperilled his eight-year tenure.

The election "is very important not only for Spain, but also for Europe," Sanchez, who has built a reputation for pulling off political comebacks, said after casting his ballot in Madrid.

He urged Spaniards to turn out in large numbers and "send a clear message" about the government they want.

Polls have placed the Socialists behind the main right-wing Popular Party (PP), though with a hung parliament forecast the PP may need the support of the far-right, anti-immigration Vox to form a government.

That would bring the far-right into power in Spain for the first time since country's transition to democracy after Franco's fascist-backed dictatorship (1939-1975).

- 'Polarised' politics -

Sanchez needs a late mobilisation of progressive and undecided voters -- amongst the 38.6 million electorate -- to achieve at least 176 seats for leftist parties in the 350-member parliament.

The 54-year-old says a PP-Vox coalition will cause a "regression" for social rights, notably for women, as well as efforts to rehabilitate Franco's victims that the opposition has vowed to repeal.

He has vaunted the dynamism of the European Union's fourth-largest economy, which has outperformed its peers, and an international standing marked by clashes with US President Donald Trump and Israel.

Marta Ramirez Jimenez, 23, told AFP in Madrid that "politics is much more polarised", denouncing "intolerable opinions that are being given a voice".

"We're living at a time in which we risk suffering a rollback of rights that were taken for granted," added the medical student.

PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, whose party won most seats at the last election in 2023 but failed to form a government, has accused Sanchez of scaremongering.

He urged Spaniards to "vote with memory rather than fear" after casting his ballot in Madrid, in a reference to the numerous scandals that have dogged the prime minister.

Feijoo, 65, who ran the northwestern region of Galicia for 13 years, has tried to project an image of experience and competence.

- Housing and train crises -

The PP has attacked Sanchez for years over corruption scandals, concessions to Catalan separatists and failing to pass a budget.

Two high-speed train collisions this year that together killed 115 people and July's migrant rush into Spain's north African city of Ceuta from Morocco have provided further ammunition to the PP and Vox.

A recent surge of migrant boats arriving in the Canary Islands has put Sanchez's outspoken defence of a more open immigration policy under scrutiny.

Spain's ageing population has grown to nearly 50 million, mainly due to immigration which the government says is driving economic growth.

Sanchez has tried to leverage anger over a chronic housing crisis, passing measures for tenants earlier this month.

The right, whose rejection of urgent housing decrees in October prompted Sanchez to call a vote originally scheduled for 2027, has blamed his successive governments for soaring housing costs.

Retiree Domingo Perez, 55, said "there needs to be a change, because of everything that's happened, so much corruption, the Spaniards who can't make ends meet".

Vox has focused its campaign on immigration, which it connects with the housing crisis and other issues to tap into popular frustration, particularly among the young.

Led by 50-year-old Santiago Abascal, the party calls for the deportation of irregular migrants as well as foreigners who commit crimes and those it deems are living off public benefits.







