The Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) has endorsed Rwanda's withdrawal from the bloc, according to a statement issued Saturday following a summit in Equatorial Guinea.

Rwanda announced its withdrawal in June 2025, saying it had been denied the right to assume the bloc's rotating presidency following the 26th ECCAS summit in Malabo. Rwanda alleged that the decision was made at the instruction of neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Rwanda also accused its neighbor of "instrumentalizing" the bloc with the support of some member states.

Meeting in Sipopo, Equatorial Guinea, ECCAS leaders acknowledged Rwanda's withdrawal and asked the bloc's Commission to take the necessary administrative, legal and financial measures to implement it, the statement said.

With Rwanda's exit, the bloc has 10 member states.

The summit also expressed concern about the security, humanitarian and health situation in eastern Congo.

Leaders called on the African Union and the international community to increase political and financial support for Congo amid the security crisis in its eastern provinces, while urging continued de-escalation of the conflict.

During Friday's summit, Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby took over the rotating chair from Equatorial Guinea's Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.





