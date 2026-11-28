Children take over roles at Turkish museum honoring ancient city of Troy

At the museum honoring the ancient city of Troy, located in modern-day Türkiye, young people took on the duties normally done by museum staff as part of the annual Museum Takeover Day.

Fifteen children age 9 to 12, along with eight local university students, visited the Troy Museum, located in Canakkale, the region of Türkiye identified by historians as the site of the legendary Trojan War, where Achilles and Odysseus fought to retrieve the fabled beauty Helen.

Under the guidance of museum staff, they were assigned to various roles, including museum director, security guard, restoration specialist, archaeologist, and cafe manager.

The event introduced participants to various aspects of museum operations, ranging from museum management and administrative work to the preservation and restoration of artifacts, security and technical services, visitor satisfaction, tour guides, and designing exhibitions.

The young people had the opportunity to gain firsthand insight into the daily operations of a museum and the work carried out behind the scenes.

- Artifacts and exhibits

Using artifacts from the Troy Museum collection, as well as replicas of sculptures and coins available in the museum shop, they designed their own exhibits.

By experiencing the processes of selecting artifacts, arranging displays, organizing exhibit spaces, and developing narratives, the young people gained practical knowledge of how an exhibition is created.

As part of the program's sustainability theme, the children also took part in a paper-making workshop using recycled waste paper.

Through this activity, they learned how used paper can be reused in production and developed greater awareness of recycling and the efficient use of resources.

First-year museum science students from Canakkale Onsekiz Mart University also took part in the event as part of their practical studies.

The students had the opportunity to observe the museum's various departments, take part in educational activities, and combine their theoretical knowledge with professional experience in a real museum environment.

Museum Takeover Day, a day when children take over museum roles, was first launched in the UK in 2010 and is now observed at numerous museums worldwide during the month of November.