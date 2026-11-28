Six armed pirates reportedly boarded a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Aden off Somalia on Saturday, the Maritime Security Centre-Indian Ocean (MSCIO), part of the EU's naval Operation Atalanta, said.

In an alert, the center said the incident occurred at approximately 0655GMT, some 120 nautical miles northwest of Somalia's port city of Bosaso.

The vessel's crew was reportedly sheltering in the citadel, a secure compartment designed to protect crew members during piracy incidents or armed attacks. No injuries were reported so far.

"Operation ATALANTA is investigating," the center said.

It also advised vessels operating in the area to maintain heightened vigilance, follow maritime security procedures and immediately report any suspicious activity.

The alert did not disclose the vessel's name, flag or the number of crew members on board.



