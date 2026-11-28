An accidental explosion on Saturday near a school in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province killed at least seven people and injured nearly 100 others, a provincial official told AFP.
The blast, caused unintentionally, occurred in a house near Shagai Middle School in the provincial capital Asadabad as explosives were being prepared for for mining and rock blasting, Sami-ul-Haq Haq Bayan, head of Kunar's department of information and culture, said.
Citing medical officials, he said seven bodies had been received at a provincial hospital and 97 people had been injured.
The Kunar official warned the casualty toll could increase and the exact circumstances of the explosion were not immediately clear.