Accidental explosion near Afghan middle school kills several students, injures dozens of others

An accidental explosion on Saturday near a school in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province killed at least seven people and injured nearly 100 others, a provincial official told AFP.

The blast, caused unintentionally, occurred in a house near Shagai Middle School in the provincial capital Asadabad as explosives were being prepared for for mining and rock blasting, Sami-ul-Haq Haq Bayan, head of Kunar's department of information and culture, said.

Citing medical officials, he said seven bodies had been received at a provincial hospital and 97 people had been injured.

The Kunar official warned the casualty toll could increase and the exact circumstances of the explosion were not immediately clear.