8 Palestinians killed, several injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza

Eight Palestinians were killed and several others, including women and children, were injured on Friday in Israeli attacks across Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement in effect since October 2025, medical sources said.

In the latest attack, on Saturday morning a 13-year-old Palestinian male was wounded by Israeli gunfire near the Abu Hamid Roundabout, in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, a medical source told Anadolu.

Local sources also said that Israeli military vehicles fired heavily toward residents' homes and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in central and southern parts of Khan Younis.

The latest injury came after the Israeli attacks killed eight Palestinians and wounded others on Friday.

Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike targeting a gathering of civilians near a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) office adjacent to Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City, medical sources told Anadolu.

The sources said the bodies of the two Palestinians were brought to the hospital.

A medical source told Anadolu that a Palestinian was killed and another injured in an Israeli strike targeting a vehicle in the Bir al-Naja area of northern Gaza.

- Drone strike on civilians

Another Palestinian died from wounds sustained in an Israeli drone strike targeting civilians in Jabalia on Friday morning, according to a medical source.

Several other Palestinians were injured in the Jabalia attack, the source said without specifying their number.

In Gaza City, a medical source noted that six injured Palestinians, including women and children, were brought to Al-Shifa Hospital following an Israeli strike.

Local sources also told Anadolu that the strike targeted an apartment in the Al-Hasayna residential building in the Al-Rimal neighborhood of western Gaza City.

In southern Gaza, three Palestinians were killed and several others injured when an Israeli drone struck a gathering of Palestinians in the Al-Mawasi area of Rafah.

Al-Jazeera also reported Palestinian medical sources as saying that a Palestinian was killed by Israeli gunfire near Al-Alam Roundabout in Rafah, southern Gaza.

Also in southern Gaza, three Palestinians, including a woman, were injured Friday afternoon by Israeli army gunfire in the Al-Maslakh area and Hamad City, south and north of Khan Younis, respectively, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

A medical source at Nasser Hospital said a Palestinian woman was wounded by Israeli army gunfire south of Khan Younis.

Witnesses said Israeli military vehicles opened heavy gunfire toward eastern and central areas of Khan Younis, accompanied by artillery shelling.

In central Gaza, local sources reported Israeli artillery shelling east of Deir al-Balah, with no immediate reports of casualties.

- Israel regularly violates ceasefire

Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed 1,705 Palestinians and injured 6,163 others since the deal took effect through Thursday, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement in October 2025 under a US-backed plan, but implementation of its remaining provisions has stalled. Israel continues to control around 70% of the Gaza Strip.

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed around 75,000 Palestinians, injured more than 176,000 others, most of them women and children, and destroyed around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.