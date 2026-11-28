Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Saturday an Israeli strike killed two staff members at a clinic in Gaza. MSF said it was "devastated" by the killings and denounced "a direct hit" on the organisation.

"Our premises were clearly marked with MSF logos, and their location had been communicated to and was known by the Israeli military," it wrote on X.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus slammed the attack.

"Attacks on health facilities, health workers and humanitarian personnel in #Gaza are outrageous and unacceptable," he posted on X.















