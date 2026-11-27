UN rights chief urges Costa Rica to allow entry to Palestinian territories rapporteur

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Friday urged Costa Rica to reconsider its decision to deny entry to Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory.

"I am deeply concerned by the denial of entry to Francesca Albanese ... on claimed national security grounds," Turk said in a statement on US social media platform X.

He said the decision was difficult to reconcile with Costa Rica's longstanding commitment to human rights and called on authorities to allow Albanese to enter the country.

Costa Rican immigration authorities said Albanese had been denied entry on national security grounds, citing an alleged international alert linking her to terrorist acts.

Immigration Director Omer Badilla did not identify the authority behind the alert or provide evidence supporting the allegations.

Albanese, an Italian legal expert appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2022, had been invited by the University of Costa Rica to receive an honorary doctorate.

She rejected the allegations and called on Costa Rican authorities to provide evidence or retract them.

Costa Rica's Constitutional Court issued an interim order preventing authorities from forcibly removing Albanese while it considers a habeas corpus petition filed on her behalf, according to local media reports.

The US imposed sanctions on Albanese in July 2025 over her work related to the International Criminal Court's actions concerning US and Israeli officials.

Turk previously urged Washington to reverse the sanctions, saying UN experts should be able to carry out their mandates without punitive measures.





