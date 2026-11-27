Tyson Fury cleared to fight Anthony Joshua in UK after mental health concerns

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been cleared to face Anthony Joshua on Dec. 11 after concerns about his mental health, British media reported on Friday.

The British Boxing Board of Control confirmed that Fury, 38, had passed the required medical checks ahead of the heavyweight bout at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, according to Sky Sports.

"Fury cleared last night. All up to date medicals cleared. Promoter told this morning," the board's General Secretary Robert Smith told Sky Sports.

The clearance followed concerns over comments made by Fury's wife, Paris, in a new Netflix documentary, in which she suggested her husband had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The boxing regulator previously said it would examine the comments and could deny Fury permission to fight if he was deemed medically unfit.

However, Paris Fury withdrew her earlier claim on Thursday, clarifying that her husband had never received a schizophrenia diagnosis.

"Whilst Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn't have this condition and has never received a diagnosis," she said in a statement.

Netflix subsequently updated the documentary ahead of its Friday release to reflect the clarification.

Fury, a two-time world heavyweight champion, has previously spoken publicly about his struggles with depression and other mental health difficulties following his 2015 victory over Wladimir Klitschko.

His long-awaited bout against fellow British heavyweight Joshua is scheduled for Dec. 11 in Cardiff.