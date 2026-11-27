A bipartisan coalition of 42 US attorneys general has asked a federal bankruptcy court to block the proposed sale of assets belonging to AI chatbot platform Character.AI, citing concerns about user privacy and child safety. The assets include millions of users' private conversations.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday that the proposed Dec. 1 auction would include chat histories and personal information from more than 21 million US accounts, including over 2.1 million registered to minors.

The data includes private conversations, IP addresses and other personal information, according to the California Department of Justice. Some chats involve sensitive topics such as mental health, self-harm and explicit sexual content.

The coalition said the proposed sale lacks adequate safeguards, including requirements for buyers to honor existing privacy policies and deletion requests and to comply with restrictions on further data transfers.

"If this sale goes through, users' sensitive data would go into the hands of a buyer even though Character.AI promised consumers that their data would not be sold," Bonta said.

Character Technologies, the company behind the chatbot platform, filed for bankruptcy in the US in October.

The attorneys general argued that federal and state privacy laws, including protections for children's personal information, still apply in bankruptcy proceedings.

The coalition also asked the court to reject a $350,000 breakup fee that the bidder would receive if another buyer acquired the assets.

If the court allows the sale to proceed, the attorneys general want it to exclude children's conversations and other sensitive data and require enforceable privacy safeguards.