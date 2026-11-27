Eleven Bulgarian supporters were injured during clashes between Marseille and Levski Sofia fans at Thursday's UEFA Europa League match in southern France, prompting condemnation from the presidents of both countries.

Five Levski Sofia supporters were hospitalized with injuries including eye trauma, head wounds and a dislocated shoulder, while six others were treated at the stadium, according to Marseille police.

The violence erupted around 10 minutes before kick-off when several hundred Marseille supporters reportedly moved toward a section occupied by Bulgarian fans, with projectiles and flares thrown during the confrontation.

Further disturbances were reported during halftime.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence, saying such incidents had no place in sport, and told Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev that those responsible would not go unpunished.

Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova described the attacks as "unacceptable" and "shocking," calling on French authorities to investigate and UEFA to review security arrangements for visiting supporters.

Marseille also condemned the clashes Friday, saying it was investigating the incidents and cooperating with police.

"Olympique de Marseille strongly condemns the violence that occurred on the sidelines of the match against Levski Sofia," the club said.

Marseille coach Bruno Genesio called the incidents "very regrettable," while Levski Sofia coach Julio Velazquez said such violence was unacceptable in football.

Marseille won the Europa League league-phase match 1-0.