Authorities in Belgium's Walloon region have ordered Google to halt construction of a data center in Farciennes after the company continued work for months following the revocation of its building permit this summer.

Google appealed the decision to revoke the permit and kept building while awaiting a court ruling, Belgian public broadcaster VRT reported on Thursday.

About 300 construction workers were at the site when work was halted, according to Walloon regional official Raphael Stokis.

Greenpeace said earlier this week that construction was continuing despite the revocation.

"This is disrespectful to the environment, local residents, and the law," the environmental group said.

Walloon Infrastructure Minister Francois Desquesnes announced Wednesday that an investigation had been launched.

A Google spokesperson said the company was committed "to an open and collaborative dialogue with the regional government and the experts for investments in Wallonia."

