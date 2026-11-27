Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to attend Friday the second meeting of the strategic political and defense committee established under the Mecca defense pact in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Fidan will be accompanied by National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu.

At the meeting, Fidan is expected to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to the collective defense pledge under the agreement, emphasizing that the alliance seeks to address regional challenges through dialogue, cooperation and ownership.

He is also likely to highlight the importance of close consultations and solidarity among alliance members on national security issues.

Fidan will reiterate Türkiye's commitment to strengthening peace, security and prosperity in the region and beyond.

The minister is also slated to review progress in the alliance's institutionalization process.

Fidan is expected to condemn Houthi attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, describing them as unacceptable and a threat to regional security and stability, while reaffirming Türkiye's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

He is expected to stress the importance of continued diplomatic efforts to resolve the dispute between the US, Israel and Iran, alongside initiatives by alliance members to ensure maritime security and safe navigation in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Fidan is further set to draw attention to the humanitarian devastation caused by Israel in Gaza, escalating settler terrorism in the occupied West Bank and violations of the historical status quo in East Jerusalem.

He is also expected to call for a principled, resolute and unified international response to Israel's actions, which disregard international law and fundamental humanitarian values and increasingly threaten peace and security.

The minister is also likely to reiterate Türkiye's support for preserving Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, establishing lasting security and stability in the country, and regional initiatives based on regional ownership.

- Mecca Agreement

The trilateral pact was signed in August in Mecca by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The agreement aims to strengthen the security of the three countries through collective deterrence and defense.

Consultations are ongoing to institutionalize the defense alliance, which builds on the longstanding relations between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Retired Pakistani Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood was appointed the alliance's first secretary-general, while the secretariat is planned to be established in Riyadh in the coming period.

- Strategic political and defense committee

The committee's first meeting was held in Istanbul in August. Discussions focused on steps and initiatives needed to implement the agreement's strategic vision and institutionalize the alliance.

The committee held an extraordinary meeting in Riyadh on Oct. 5 following Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia. Members reaffirmed their unity and determination to defend their territorial integrity and sovereignty in line with the agreement, a commitment reflected in a joint statement.



