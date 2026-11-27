Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will discuss security and status of the Russian military base in Armenia during upcoming talks in Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Pashinyan said in mid-November that he planned to visit Russia for talks in December, expressing hope that the "friendly atmosphere" in bilateral relations would be maintained.

Peskov said the visit had been agreed upon well in advance and the Kremlin was preparing for the talks.

"The issue of our base will certainly be addressed. This base is a very important element in ensuring security and stability in the region. It will, of course, be interesting to hear the Armenian side's perspective on this," state news agency TASS quoted Peskov as saying.

The leaders will also discuss Armenia's future in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as Yerevan pursues closer ties with the EU, he added.

"The primary issue on the agenda, of course, concerns the choice that Armenia will make—whether it will be made, when it will be made, and how," he said, stressing that the choice must be made because "an orientation toward the EU and a simultaneous desire to continue the integration process within the EAEU are fundamentally incompatible."

He described relations between the two countries as "fairly broad," despite certain difficulties.

As Armenia has pursued closer integration with the EU, its relations with Moscow have faced growing strain, particularly over the country's economic and security ties with Russia.

A member of the Russian-led EAEU since 2015, Armenia has repeatedly expressed its intention to deepen integration with Western institutions. Russian officials have warned that closer EU ties could jeopardize its EAEU membership and lead to the loss of economic preferences.

Pashinyan has also questioned the need for Russia's military presence, saying in September that the 102nd Russian military base in Gyumri was not vital to Armenia's security.

On Thursday, he said Russian border guards would leave the country in the coming years, adding that Armenia should assume full responsibility of its borders. Under a 1992 agreement, Russian Federal Security Service personnel have guarded the country's borders with Türkiye and Iran alongside Armenian forces.

Yerevan also froze its participation in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in February 2024, accusing the alliance of failing to fulfil its security obligations during the 2021-2022 escalation with Azerbaijan.

Although Armenia has not formally withdrawn from the bloc, Pashinyan has said the country's interest in the organization had run its course.





