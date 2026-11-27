Belgian court rejects case against US ambassador over alleged threats

A Brussels criminal court on Friday dismissed a case brought by Antwerp-based activist Moshe Friedman against US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White, ruling that the diplomat was protected by diplomatic immunity, Belgian media reported.

Friedman had filed a criminal summons against White, accusing him of threats, extortion, defamation and harassment following remarks the ambassador made about him in Belgian magazine Humo.

The court said there was no legal or treaty basis to ask the US to waive the ambassador's immunity, according to Belgian broadcaster BRUZZ.

The dispute began after Friedman filed a complaint against US President Donald Trump over a diamond ring presented to him by Antwerp's diamond industry.

Friedman alleged that the gift was intended to encourage Trump to intervene in a Belgian investigation into ritual circumcisions.

White subsequently criticized Friedman publicly, prompting the activist to take legal action against the ambassador.

Friedman said he would appeal the court's decision.