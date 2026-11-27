Kazakh president says advanced technology will be key to strategic partnership with Russia

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Thursday that he was confident that cooperation in advanced technology would become a key focus of Kazakhstan's strategic partnership with Russia.

Speaking at a plenary session of the "Journey into the World of Artificial Intelligence" conference in Moscow, Tokayev said Kazakhstan's new Constitution, which took effect on July 1, makes the development of science and innovation a "strategic priority."

He said the Constitution also establishes knowledge and progress as core values of the state, which is why Kazakhstan considers the conference important and relevant.

"Kazakhstan and Russia are united by centuries of friendship, a shared history, robust economic ties, and multifaceted humanitarian connections. I am convinced that collaboration in the field of advanced technologies will become a key focus of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia," Tokayev said.

Tokayev said he believes the world is on the threshold of a new scientific and industrial revolution that will bring fundamental changes to the global economy and reshape how individuals and nations see the world.

He said the transformation comes amid geopolitical tensions and declining trust between countries.

"We are witnessing the emergence of a fundamentally new geotechnological map of the world, in which access to advanced developments, computing power, and skilled personnel has become a defining factor for the competitiveness and security of nations," he said.

Tokayev said efforts to restrict international scientific cooperation and concentrate critical technologies "in the hands of a narrow circle of actors" could deepen global technological inequality.

"We believe it is of the utmost importance to prevent the emergence of new dividing lines and to ensure the right conditions for mutually beneficial scientific and technological cooperation," Tokayev said.

He added that the rapid adoption of AI is driving demand for computing power and putting more pressure on energy systems.

Tokayev said energy availability, reliable power grids and efficient energy use are becoming the "primary factors for technological competitiveness." He cited those considerations in explaining Kazakhstan's decision to build several nuclear power plants.

He said cooperation in transport and logistics has taken on strategic importance, adding that Kazakhstan and Russia could consider establishing a digital transport corridor in the long term.

Tokayev arrived in Moscow late Wednesday for a working visit and held an informal meeting that evening with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who also took part in Thursday's conference.





