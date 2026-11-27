The coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government said on Friday that it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched toward Saudi Arabia's Riyadh region.

In a brief statement, the coalition said the drone had been launched by the Houthis toward the region.

The coalition did not provide further details about the incident or report any casualties or material damage.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country in 2014, prompting Saudi Arabia to lead a military coalition in support of the internationally recognized government in 2015.

Fighting between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis resumed in July following the collapse of a ceasefire reached in 2022.