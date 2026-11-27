Syria expresses solidarity with Kuwait following drone attacks blamed on Iran

Syria on Thursday condemned drone attacks on Kuwait, which Kuwaiti authorities attributed to Iran, expressing solidarity with the Gulf state's leadership and people.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry extended its condolences to the families of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

The ministry said Syria stood in full solidarity with Kuwait in confronting threats to its security and stability.

It also reaffirmed Syria's rejection of any aggression targeting Kuwait's security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The statement stressed the need to respect Kuwait's sovereignty, preserve its security and stability, and avoid actions that could threaten regional security and the safety of its people.

Four people, including two Italian nationals, a Kuwaiti and a Pakistani, were initially reported injured by falling shrapnel. The Kuwaiti Defense Ministry later confirmed that the two Italian nationals had died from their injuries.

Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi denied that Iran had targeted a vital facility in Kuwait, accusing Israel and the US of conducting false-flag operations and engaging in regional adventurism.





