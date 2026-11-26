The defence minister in Israel's caretaker government on Thursday made new threats to displace one million Palestinians in Gaza unless Hamas gives up its weapons, which the group has promised to do.

The renewed threat by Israel Katz, who is known for his outspoken remarks, comes as the Israeli military steps up its targeted killings in the Palestinian territory despite a ceasefire.

"Hamas leaders and everyone who took part in the October 7 incident are being hunted and pursued," Katz wrote on X, referring to Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza.

Under the terms of the ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump which came into effect in October 2025, Israeli forces were allowed to stay in 53 percent of Gaza.

But Katz on Thursday wrote that "70 percent of Gaza's territory has been destroyed and is controlled" by the Israeli military.

"Hamas's control over the remaining 30 percent is an illusion," Katz added.

"Either they will disarm voluntarily and Gaza will be demilitarised in accordance with President Trump's plan, or the IDF will disarm them as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots II -- including another evacuation of one million Gaza residents southward," he wrote, referring to an offensive launched in August 2025 aimed at seizing Gaza City.

Hamas announced in July 2026 that it had agreed to a deal involving the handing over of its weapons to a nascent Palestinian technocratic committee under Trump's Board of Peace, which is tasked with overseeing the ceasefire.

But Israel has been sceptical, with now-caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanding verifiable decommissioning of all weapons before any withdrawal of the military takes place.





