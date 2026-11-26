Türkiye closely monitoring situation of Besiktas fans after police intervention in Georgia

Türkiye is closely monitoring the situation of Besiktas fans in Batumi, Georgia, following an intervention by Georgian security forces during the Istanbul club's UEFA Europa League match, Turkish diplomatic sources said Thursday.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the matter by phone with his Georgian counterpart, Maka Botchorishvili, Foreign Ministry sources said.

Officials from Türkiye's Embassy in Tbilisi and Consulate General in Batumi are at the stadium, with all necessary measures being taken to ensure the safety of Turkish citizens and protect their rights, the sources added.

The incident occurred after a fan unfurled a Palestinian flag in the stands, prompting Georgian police to use pepper spray and surround the supporter.

The match was subsequently suspended as referees left the pitch.

Several Turkish Super Lig clubs, including Trabzonspor, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, Erzurumspor, Basaksehir and Samsunspor, condemned the disproportionate use of force against Besiktas fans, expressing solidarity with the club and its supporters.

Some also criticized UEFA over restrictions that prevent Turkish clubs from hosting matches against Israeli teams on home soil.



