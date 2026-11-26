Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen defense industry cooperation, Turkish defense industries chief Haluk Gorgun said Thursday.

In a post on US social media company X, Gorgun said the agreement was signed between Türkiye's Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Defense Development (GADD).

The MoU, signed with GADD President Faleh bin Abdullah Al-Sulaiman, covers cooperation in research, development and innovation in defense and military technologies and systems.

Gorgun also conveyed Türkiye's condolences and solidarity with Saudi Arabia following an attack targeting the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, condemning the incident and expressing support for the Saudi people.

"We condemn the attack and reaffirm our solidarity with the friendly and brotherly people of Saudi Arabia," Gorgun said.

He expressed hope that the agreement would benefit both countries and thanked Al-Sulaiman and his accompanying delegation for their visit.