The African Union Commission and China signed a cooperation agreement Thursday to further strengthen their longstanding partnership and support Africa's development agenda.

African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf and the head of China's diplomatic mission to the African Union, Jiang Feng, signed the agreement, reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation in support of the continent's development and integration priorities.

"They both reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening AU-China relations, deepening development cooperation and translating their longstanding partnership into tangible outcomes in support of Africa's development aspirations," the African Union said in a statement.

Youssouf thanked China for its continued support for the continental bloc's development priorities and praised its diplomatic efforts to promote international dialogue.

He also welcomed the recent trilateral summit involving Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, describing the engagement as an important contribution to international diplomacy.

Jiang reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to strengthening relations with the African Union Commission and its member states while commending the bloc's efforts to advance continental integration.

China remains one of Africa's largest economic partners, with cooperation spanning infrastructure development, trade, investment and technology.

The agreement builds on longstanding cooperation between China and African countries through mechanisms including the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).





