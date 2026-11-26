Türkiye raises concerns over force used against Besiktas fans in Georgia

Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci spoke by phone Thursday with his Georgian counterpart, Sulkhan Tamazashvili, to discuss the use of force against Besiktas fans during a match in Batumi, Georgia, and to express Türkiye's concerns over the incident.

According to a statement from the Turkish Interior Ministry, the ministers discussed incidents that occurred during the UEFA Europa League fifth-round match between Besiktas and Israeli team Hapoel Beer-Sheva in Batumi.

Ciftci expressed concern over the disproportionate use of force against Turkish fans and called for measures to ensure their safe return to Türkiye.

Tamazashvili told Ciftci that UEFA officials had confiscated the fans' Palestinian flags and that Georgian state authorities had played no role in the confiscation.

He also told Ciftci that he had sent his deputy minister to the stadium following the incidents.