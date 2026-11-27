The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it was engaging with Russia and Ukraine to establish a ninth localized ceasefire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant following another loss of external power.

In a statement released on Thursday, the UN nuclear watchdog said the plant lost its connection to the 330-kilovolt Ferosplavna-1 line, its sole remaining external power line, early Wednesday, "reportedly due to military activity."

"For the 28th time during the conflict, ZNPP is relying on emergency diesel generators for essential nuclear safety and security functions," the agency said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi warned that the plant's continued reliance on a single power line, combined with its location on the front line of an active war zone, made its external power supply "extremely precarious."

"I call on both sides to work constructively with the IAEA to cease military activity against electrical infrastructure, facilitate repair of the Ferosplavna-1 line and re-establish an offsite power connection to the ZNPP," Grossi said.

The agency said the latest incident underscored the importance of negotiations to facilitate repairs to the 750-kilovolt Dniprovska power line and its associated substation, which was reportedly damaged during military activity in May.

"The power line was repaired under the sixth Agency-negotiated temporary localized ceasefire in June, but further damage was subsequently identified," the agency said.

"The Dniprovska substation and 750 kV line are essential components of the ZNPP's energy infrastructure," it added.

The situation around Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power plant and one of the world's 10 largest, remains tense amid concerns over a potential nuclear disaster.

Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly accused each other of carrying out attacks around the facility in southeastern Ukraine.

Russia has controlled the nuclear plant since March 2022, while IAEA personnel have been stationed at the facility since Sept. 1, 2022.