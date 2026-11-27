Belgium still fails to meet EU deficit, debt criteria: Court of Auditors

Belgium continues to fall short of EU criteria on public deficits and debt, the country's Court of Auditors said on Friday, warning of uncertainties surrounding government reforms and fiscal consolidation measures through 2029.

In its 183rd report on federal fiscal policy for 2025, the court said Belgium's public administration deficit reached €33.4 billion ($36.5 billion) last year, equivalent to 5.2% of gross domestic product, according to public broadcaster RTBF.

The figure was below the initial estimate of 5.5% but marked a deterioration from the 4.4% projected for 2024, mainly due to developments in the federal government and social security sectors.

Public debt climbed to €692.8 billion ($758.8 billion) at the end of 2025, representing 108.1% of gross domestic product and an increase of €48.8 billion ($53.4 billion) from the previous year.

The federal government's budget deficit stood at €30.1 billion, an improvement of €2.3 billion compared with the initial estimate, according to the report.

The Court of Auditors also identified several uncertainties that could affect expected budget savings and revenues.

These included additional defense spending, which exceeded €3.5 billion in 2025 as Belgium moved to meet NATO's target of allocating 2% of gross domestic product to defense.

The court also cited delays and downward revisions to certain planned savings measures.

It highlighted uncertainties surrounding tax reforms, noting that several measures had been postponed, phased in over longer periods or revised.

Measures targeting higher-income groups, referred to as those with "broader shoulders," were also considered uncertain, with several projected returns subject to legal uncertainties or difficult to verify.