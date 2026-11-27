Serbia's student-backed political movement on Friday named academic Radomir Saicic as its candidate for the Dec. 27 presidential election, a month after defeating former President Aleksandar Vucic's party in snap parliamentary elections.

The citizens' group "Students Win Again," formed to support the movement's presidential campaign, announced the nomination at a news conference at the Sava Center in Belgrade.

In his first remarks after the announcement, Saicic accused the former authorities of undermining the rule of law and allowing corruption and hate speech to flourish over the past decade.

He said state institutions had often protected those in power, while students demanding accountability had been portrayed as enemies of the state.

Saicic is a professor at the University of Belgrade's Faculty of Chemistry, a full member of the Serbian Academy of Sciences and Arts and a member of parliament.

He was one of 14 founding signatories of the citizens' group "Students' List-Students Win" and won his first parliamentary seat in the Oct. 25 elections. His mandate was confirmed on Nov. 17.

The student-backed opposition won 140 seats in the 250-member parliament, defeating Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) and its allies.

Parliament Speaker Aleksandar Cupic, who has served as acting president since Vucic resigned on Sept. 27, called the presidential election on Thursday.

Vucic stepped down before the end of his second presidential term to run in the parliamentary elections.

Under Serbian election rules, presidential candidates must collect at least 10,000 verified voter signatures to register.

Serbia's president is elected for a five-year term. If no candidate wins more than half the votes in the first round, the top two candidates advance to a runoff.



