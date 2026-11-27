Sixteen Besiktas supporters detained following clashes during a UEFA Europa League match in Georgia were released Friday after diplomatic and legal efforts by Turkish authorities.

The supporters were detained after clashes erupted when Besiktas fans unfurled a Palestinian flag during Thursday's match against Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva in Batumi.

Turkish Justice Minister Akin Gurlek intervened on the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and held talks with his Georgian counterpart, Paata Salia.

During the meeting, Gurlek condemned the violence and demanded the immediate release of the detained Turkish citizens and legal action against those responsible.

The Turkish Justice Ministry also held discussions with Georgian authorities and closely monitored the situation.

All 16 supporters were subsequently released and were reported to be in good health.