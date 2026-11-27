UEFA on Friday condemned violence during Europa League matches involving Besiktas and Hapoel Beer-Sheva in Georgia and Marseille and Levski Sofia in France, announcing disciplinary investigations into both incidents.

"UEFA strongly condemns the serious incidents of violence and disorder, including the clashes involving supporters inside the stadium," European football's governing body said in a statement.

The incidents in Batumi, Georgia, erupted after Besiktas supporters displayed Palestinian flags and a banner reading "Revolt against the occupation, freedom for Palestine" during Thursday's match against Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

Georgian police intervened in the stands, leading to clashes with Turkish supporters and forcing the referee to suspend the match for around 30 minutes.

Police used pepper spray against fans, while footage showed a supporter being carried away on a stretcher.

Georgian authorities said officers had intervened to break up a fight among Besiktas supporters, denying that the intervention was linked to the Palestinian flag.

Besiktas condemned what it described as the disproportionate use of force against its supporters, while the Turkish Football Federation called for an investigation into the incidents.

The match, which had been moved from Istanbul to Batumi over security concerns, eventually resumed, with Besiktas securing a 2-1 victory.

Meanwhile, clashes between Marseille and Levski Sofia supporters at Stade Velodrome left 11 Bulgarian fans injured, including five who were hospitalized.

UEFA appointed ethics and disciplinary inspectors to examine available evidence and establish the circumstances surrounding both incidents.

UEFA said further information would be provided in due course.