Myanmar says it will not comply with ‘inappropriate’ parts of Rohingya genocide ruling

Myanmar's military-backed President Min Aung Hlaing has refused to comply with "inappropriate" parts of a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which declared the Southeast Asian Buddhist-majority nation committed genocide of the world's most persecuted minority, the Rohingya.

In his first reaction to the ICJ ruling delivered last week, Min told his Cabinet on Wednesday that the "term genocide had seriously affected the country's reputation," state-run The Globe New Light newspaper said in its print edition on Thursday.

The union government officials met in capital Naypyidaw a day earlier.

The ICJ last Thursday ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims during its 2017 military operations in northern Rakhine State, when Min was leading the Burmese military, locally known as the Tatmadaw. He relinquished military leadership in April this year.

Calling the ICJ case a "one-sided accusation against the country," Min said: "Myanmar had actively participated in the court proceedings over the seven years since the case was filed, submitting substantial factual information, records and evidence through written and oral arguments."

The Burmese military operations, defended at the ICJ by Myanmar's former state counselor and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, killed thousands of Rohingya and drove more than 1 million people into neighboring Bangladesh.

"Myanmar would take the actions appropriate for a responsible country but would not comply with requirements it considered inappropriate," Min added.

The ICJ has ordered Myanmar to provide reparations to victims and take measures to prevent further violations.

Earlier, Min's spokesperson Khaing Khaing Soe said the ICJ ruling was "not fair" and "not unanimous," adding that Myanmar would need time to study the ruling.

The case was brought by the West African nation of The Gambia in 2019, and the ruling was described as a historic first in holding a state directly responsible for committing genocide.

It was also widely welcomed by the international community and calls are growing to implement the ICJ order and hold Myanmar accountable.

- Vietnam is urged to reconsider invitations extended to Min

Separately, the Arakan Rohingya National Congress (ARNC) Thursday urged Vietnam to reconsider an invitation to Min for two regional summits this week.

Hanoi is hosting the Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam summit, as well as the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy summit, over the weekend.

Min is scheduled to attend the summits.

"ARNC urges Vietnam to reconsider Min Aung Hlaing's invitation and refrain from extending diplomatic honors that could undermine international accountability and justice for Rohingya genocide survivors," said the group's leader U Shwe Maung in a statement.