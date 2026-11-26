Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed 50 Houthi military targets across Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government said Thursday that it had carried out a military operation against the Houthis, destroying 50 military targets across three Yemeni provinces.

Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said in a statement on US social media platform X that the operation targeted the Houthis' military capabilities.

He said coalition forces destroyed 50 targets that he described as "legitimate military objectives" in Sanaa province in central Yemen, Al Hudaydah province in the west and Saada province in the northwest.

Al-Maliki did not provide details about the nature of the targets.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on the coalition's announcement.

The operation came amid escalating exchanges of attacks between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition.

Earlier Thursday, the coalition said the Houthis had attacked an oil refinery in Jazan, southwestern Saudi Arabia.

The Energy Ministry later said a Nepalese worker was killed and several others of different nationalities sustained injuries of varying severity in the attack on the refinery.

Al-Maliki warned that attacks targeting civilians and civilian facilities would be met with a decisive military response.

The coalition later announced that it had destroyed a ballistic missile launch platform in Al Hudaydah that it said the Houthis had used in the attack on the Jazan refinery.

Saudi Civil Defense also briefly issued a warning of potential danger in Jazan earlier Thursday.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country in 2014, prompting Saudi Arabia to lead a military coalition in support of the internationally recognized government in March 2015.

Fighting between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis resumed in July following the collapse of a ceasefire reached in 2022.