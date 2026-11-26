Iran on Thursday denied attacking a vital facility in Kuwait, saying its armed forces had not conducted any military or offensive operations in the region, Iran's Fars news agency reported.

Senior Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi "categorically and completely" rejected allegations by the Kuwaiti military that Iranian forces had targeted one of the country's vital facilities.

Shekarchi pointed to what he described as a "history of hostile actions" by Israel and US forces, accusing them of involvement in false-flag operations and regional adventurism.

"The accusations were viewed as a pretext for continued hostile activities and efforts to increase insecurity in the region," Shekarchi said.

Earlier Thursday, Kuwait's military said it had intercepted several drones targeting a vital facility in the Gulf country in an attack it attributed to Iran.

Four people, including two Italian nationals, a Kuwaiti and a Pakistani, were initially reported injured after falling shrapnel struck the facility.

The Kuwaiti Defense Ministry later confirmed that both Italians had died of their injuries.