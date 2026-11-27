Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Friday rejected the EU's proposed long-term budget, saying it would leave the country with €3.2 billion ($3.7 billion) less in funding than under the current framework, Radio Prague International reported.

Speaking after an extraordinary EU summit in Brussels, Babis said no progress had been made toward an agreement and that a revised proposal was likely.

He said the Czech Republic wanted a larger share of cohesion funding, which supports less-developed regions across the bloc.

Babis also opposed including financial assistance for Ukraine in the EU's next seven-year budget, arguing that the issue should be addressed separately.

Speaking ahead of the summit on Thursday, he said the Czech Republic needed cohesion funds to complete motorway projects and support its health care system.

The Czech prime minister has repeatedly criticized the proposed budget, describing it as unacceptable because of planned reductions in funding for member states and spending on EU institutions and Ukraine.

The Czech Republic and Slovakia have also opposed calls for additional EU funding for Ukraine.

Babis and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico previously rejected a proposal for all member states to help cover Kyiv's budget deficit.

The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary also secured an exemption from guarantees for an earlier €90 billion ($104 billion) EU loan to Ukraine.

European Council President Antonio Costa said on Friday that 24 member states supported a proposed €45 billion ($52 billion) loan for Ukraine, without identifying those that had not backed it.

Babis said EU leaders had not discussed Ukraine during the summit, although some member states had raised the issue.





