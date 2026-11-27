India close to finalizing trade deal with US, minister says

India is close to finalizing a trade agreement with the US, Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said Friday.

"The US trade deal is close to culmination, the process and pathway which was always something which held back finalizing the deal is now taking some shape," Goyal said.

His remarks came two days after India rejected US allegations of "structural excess" in industrial capacity. The administration of US President Donald Trump said this week it was proposing new tariffs on India, Japan, China, the European Union and 10 other major trading partners.

The US has imposed duties of up to 25% on Indian goods. The tariff rate could fall to 17% if New Delhi reaches a trade agreement with Washington.

The US and India announced last month that they had agreed on the terms of an interim framework aimed at resolving their trade dispute.

Bilateral trade totaled about $149.4 billion in 2025, according to officials.





