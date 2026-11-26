Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Thursday that Russia's war in Ukraine "should not and cannot be extended to the Mediterranean," after Kyiv confirmed it had targeted two vessels in and off the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi.

"We must be very clear with our Ukrainian friends, and partners," Meloni told reporters in Brussels ahead of an EU leaders' summit on the bloc's 2028-2034 budget, according to ANSA news agency.

Meloni said she viewed the question of military aid to Ukraine separately from the strikes in Libya and called for continued support for Kyiv.

"I think we must also do our best to continue to help Ukraine defend itself," she said, adding that Italy must also protect its borders and citizens. She said she had made that position clear to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On Nov. 22, naval drones targeted a Russian military vessel docked at Benghazi port and a Malta-flagged commercial vessel off the city's coast. Health sources said 10 people were injured in the port attack.

Zelenskyy shared footage of the strikes on US social media platform X, confirming that Ukraine was behind them.

Separately, Meloni said EU leaders were still far from reaching an agreement on the bloc's next long-term budget.





