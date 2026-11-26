Kuwait says 4 injured in Iranian drone attack on vital facility

Four people, including two Italian nationals, were injured on Thursday in an Iranian drone attack targeting a vital facility in Kuwait, the Gulf country's military said.

Defense Ministry spokesman Col. Saud Abdulaziz al-Atwan said the armed forces detected and engaged several "hostile drones" inside Kuwaiti airspace, according to an army statement.

The attack targeted a vital facility, causing shrapnel to fall and injure four people, including one Kuwaiti, two Italians and one Pakistani, he added.

The attack also caused material damage, although the ministry did not identify the targeted facility or provide details about the extent of the damage.

Al-Atwan said the armed forces remain on high alert and are taking all necessary measures, in coordination with relevant authorities, to protect Kuwait's sovereignty, security and stability.

Kuwait has repeatedly condemned attacks on its territory since the US-Israeli military offensive against Iran began in February, with Tehran carrying out retaliatory strikes across the Gulf region.