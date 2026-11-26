Kremlin accuses Ukraine of trying to expand conflict zone to Mediterranean and Baltic seas

The Kremlin on Thursday accused Ukraine of trying ⁠to spread ⁠the war it is fighting against Russia to ⁠the Mediterranean and Baltics seas, a move it called very dangerous.

US President Donald Trump and NATO chief Mark ⁠Rutte ⁠said in a joint statement on Wednesday after a meeting in Florida that Russia should avoid actions ⁠that expand its war in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to that statement on Thursday ⁠and ‌said ‌that nobody ⁠wanted the ‌conflict to expand, something he accused ⁠Kyiv ⁠of trying to ⁠do.