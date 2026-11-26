Saudi Civil Defense briefly issued a potential danger warning in the southwestern province of Jazan on Thursday before announcing that the threat had passed.

In a statement on US social media platform X, the Civil Defense said the warning was issued through the National Early Warning Platform to alert residents to a potential danger.

In a subsequent notice, the agency announced that the danger had passed.

It urged residents to continue following Civil Defense instructions and avoid gathering in public places or filming incidents.

The alert comes amid escalating Houthi missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

On Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government said a Houthi projectile struck Jazan port, causing minor damage but no civilian injuries.

Saudi Arabia has led the military coalition since March 2015.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and other parts of the country.

Renewed escalation between government forces and the Houthis began in July following the collapse of a ceasefire reached in 2022.