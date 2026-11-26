Ukraine says another exchange of bodies of fallen soldiers with Russia took place

Ukraine and Russia have conducted another exchange of the bodies of fallen servicemen, with Moscow handing over 250 bodies to Kyiv and receiving the remains of 22 Russian soldiers in return, Ukrainian authorities said on Thursday.

Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said the 250 repatriated bodies were those of Ukrainian military personnel.

Ukrainian law enforcement investigators and forensic experts will carry out the necessary procedures to identify the remains, the statement said.

The repatriation was coordinated by several Ukrainian government agencies and security institutions, including the Coordination Headquarters, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces, the Interior Ministry, the Ombudsman's Office and the State Emergency Service.

The International Committee of the Red Cross assisted with the repatriation, the authorities said.

The remains will be transported to specialized state institutions for examination and identification.

Separately, Russian lawmaker Shamsail Saraliyev confirmed the exchange.