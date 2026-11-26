Ukraine's attacks on Russian ships in Libyan waters violate international law, the ⁠Turkish Defence Ministry ⁠said on Thursday, adding it was calling on warring parties to ⁠refrain from attacking civilian ships and respect international law.

"According to international law, it is illegal to carry out hostile actions in the waters of a neutral state. ⁠The ⁠Libyan side has taken the attacks against ships in and off the Benghazi Port to the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council," the ⁠ministry said at its weekly briefing in Ankara.

Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday a drone attack against a Russian military ⁠vessel ‌and ‌cargo ship in Libyan waters ⁠at the ‌weekend was a legitimate act of ⁠self-defence, following criticism from ⁠the government in ⁠Tripoli.







