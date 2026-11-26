News World North Korea's Kim calls for further expansion of nuclear programme

North Korea's Kim calls for further expansion of nuclear programme

State news agency KCNA reported Thursday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited an unidentified nuclear facility, calling to further expand the country's nuclear programme with a greater focus on tactical nuclear weapons for different missions.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for a further expansion of the country's nuclear programme, including a greater focus on tactical nuclear weapons, state media reported on Thursday.



During a visit to an unidentified nuclear facility, Kim urged the arms industry to pay particular attention to the use of tactical nuclear weapons for different missions, state news agency KCNA said.



He described North Korea's constitutionally enshrined status as a nuclear power as "absolutely inviolable" and warned that any attempt to challenge it would be regarded as "an open declaration of war."



Tactical nuclear weapons generally have smaller warheads and lower explosive yields than strategic weapons and are designed for more targeted use in military conflicts.



Five years ago, Kim made the development of smaller nuclear weapons a strategic goal. Whether Pyongyang now possesses operational tactical nuclear weapons cannot be independently verified.



Last week, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that North Korea had continued expanding its Yongbyon nuclear facility since September. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi described the expansion of the country's uranium enrichment programme as deeply concerning.



North Korea has conducted six nuclear weapons tests since 2006, most recently in September 2017.



In August, South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu Back estimated that Pyongyang possessed up to 120 nuclear warheads. The Federation of American Scientists (FAS), by contrast, puts the figure at around 60, an estimate also cited by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).



North Korea has faced sweeping UN sanctions over its nuclear and missile programmes since 2006. Russia vetoed the renewal of a UN sanctions-monitoring panel in 2024, while Pyongyang has supported Moscow's war against Ukraine with troops and weapons.











