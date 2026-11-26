Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler met with his Hungarian counterpart Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi in Ankara, the National Defense Ministry said Thursday.

Güler welcomed Ruszin-Szendi, who was in Ankara at his official invitation, with a military ceremony at the ministry's headquarters, according to a post on its Turkish social media platform, NSosyal.

Following the playing of the national anthems of both countries, Ruszin-Szendi saluted the guard of honor.

The two officials held closed-door talks following the ceremony.

No further details were shared about the meeting.