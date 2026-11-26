Russia should avoid actions that expand its war in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump and NATO chief Mark Rutte said in a joint ⁠statement on Wednesday after a ⁠meeting in Florida where they also discussed the Iran war.

The meeting came after the Republican leader, who has been critical of America's ⁠Western allies, met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping last week in Asia, referring to each as his "friend."

"We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war, and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible," the leaders said in their statement.

Trump's ⁠meeting ⁠with Putin triggered a backlash from domestic Democratic opponents and European allies, with the latter having pushed to be included in US-backed talks to end the war in Ukraine.

Rutte, who has repeatedly tried to soothe tension within NATO and keep Trump onside, has said it was normal for ⁠major nuclear powers to meet.

Rutte and Trump also talked about boosting defense spending and investment in the United States and across NATO, according to their statement.

The war in Ukraine and US-Israeli war on Iran were the primary subjects of the talks, it added, but ⁠did ‌not ‌say what was discussed on Iran.

Ukrainian President ⁠Volodymyr Zelensky, who has ‌been criticized by Trump, has said Europe had to be included in peace talks.

Trump has ⁠often criticized Washington's Western and democratic allies ⁠over issues such as NATO spending, trade tariffs ⁠and what he calls their inadequate support for the war on Iran.







