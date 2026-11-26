Spain is deploying military personnel to El Hierro after the Canary Islands government declared a migration emergency, Defense Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday.

More than 16,000 migrants have reached the Canary Islands so far this month, the regional government said on Wednesday, making it the busiest month in the Atlantic migration route's 32-year history.

El Hierro, home to around 12,000 residents, received 1,971 people aboard 14 boats on Tuesday alone, according to emergency services figures compiled by Spanish news agency EFE.

The emergency declaration warned that sustained arrivals were creating an exceptional situation that could require reinforcements for health, social and security services on the island, as well as services supporting the local population.

Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo requested for an urgent meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, calling for an "immediate, coordinated and effective response from Europe."

In his letter, Clavijo said arrivals were placing extraordinary pressure on the islands and pushing their reception system to its limits.

Speaking to reporters in Avila on Thursday, Robles said military personnel had left Torrejon de Ardoz air base near Madrid that morning with equipment to help assess and treat patients on El Hierro.

Personnel stationed elsewhere in the Canary Islands were also heading to El Hierro, she added, pledging whatever resources were needed to address the "health and humanitarian emergency."

The deployment comprises 120 military personnel, including three doctors, eight nurses and 15 medical technicians, according to Defense Ministry information reported by EFE.

The Canary Islands government had already opened a field hospital to ease pressure on El Hierro's health services before declaring the level 2 emergency Wednesday and requesting military assistance.

Among Tuesday's arrivals were at least 203 women and 137 minors, including a four-day-old girl born during the Atlantic crossing.