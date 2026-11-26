Extreme weather disrupted Thanksgiving celebrations for millions of people across the United States on Thursday, bringing huge coastal waves, fierce storms and snow.



Around 280,000 customers nationwide were without electricity early in the morning, often because of damaged power lines, according to the website PowerOutage.us.



Missouri, where heavy snow fell, and the eastern states of Virginia and North Carolina were the worst affected.



Weather advisories or severe weather warnings were in effect for around 80 million residents, US media reported.



Huge waves had built up off the West Coast near San Francisco the previous day, flooding many areas.



In New York, the famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed for the first time because of severe storm warnings, while states of emergency were declared as a precaution in parts of New York state and throughout New Jersey.



Thanksgiving is one of the most important national holidays in the US. Roast turkey and cranberry sauce, and mashed sweet potatoes topped with melted marshmallows are among the dishes traditionally served.



Millions of people travel to see their families, causing heavy traffic.



Many air travellers faced delays: About 450 flights have been cancelled nationwide since Wednesday and more than 6,000 delayed, according to data from flight-tracking website FlightAware and broadcaster CNN. Roads were also closed in many places.



