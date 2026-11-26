19 Palestinians dead, dozens injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza despite ceasefire

At least 19 Palestinians were reported dead and 48 others injured across the Gaza Strip over the past 48 hours, the Health Ministry said Thursday, despite a ceasefire.

In a statement, the ministry said 18 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli attacks, while one died of wounds sustained earlier.

Another 48 Palestinians were injured during the same period, it added.

The ministry said the death toll from Israeli attacks since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 11, 2025, had risen to 1,705, with another 6,163 people wounded.

It added that the bodies of 851 Palestinians have been recovered during the same period.

According to the ministry, the cumulative Palestinian death toll from Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has reached 74,772, while 176,298 people have been wounded.