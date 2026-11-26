A 54-year-old man admitted at the start of his trial in Germany on Thursday that he had spied for Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), saying he had been forced to gather information on a man believed to have worked for Ukraine's armed forces.



The defendant holds both Russian and Ukrainian citizenship. In a brief statement read by his lawyer at the Higher Regional Court in Dusseldorf, he said that he had collected information on the man in Attendorn, a town in western Germany. He did not say how he had been pressured.



Prosecutors said the target was believed to have worked for Ukraine's armed forces, preparing Ukrainian refugees in Poland to return home and fight.



According to the indictment, the defendant passed information to the FSB from at least November 2025 until his arrest on March 27 of this year. Authorities seized three mobile phones from him.



A prosecutor said the surveillance was likely intended to pave the way for further intelligence operations targeting the man in Germany.



The court has scheduled eight days of hearings through January 2027. The defendant faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of spying for a foreign intelligence service.







