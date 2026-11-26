US Forces Korea (USFK) confirmed Thursday that an aviation unit stationed in South Korea has been inactivated, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The unit affected is the 5th Air Cavalry Squadron of the 17th Cavalry Regiment, based at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Seoul. The exact date of its inactivation was not specified.

"The inactivation of the 5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron is part of the U.S. Army's broader force structure and aviation transformation efforts to modernize capabilities and optimize formations for future operational requirements," USFK told Yonhap.

USFK said the move does not change its "mission, posture, or commitment to the defense" of South Korea. It added that USFK and the Eighth US Army continue to maintain a "ready, capable and lethal" force on the Korean Peninsula to deter North Korean threats and defend against them.

A USFK official separately described the adjustments as part of ongoing modernization efforts aimed at strengthening overall readiness, capabilities and force posture.

In January, a US Congressional Research Service report said the unit had ceased operations on Dec. 15, but the Pentagon later said no decision had been made on its future.

South Korea's Defense Ministry said it considers the inactivation part of the US Army's transformation initiative and that both countries "will continue to maintain a firm combined defense posture through close consultations and coordination regarding USFK force operations."

South Korea hosts approximately 28,500 US troops.

The squadron had hundreds of personnel and aviation and reconnaissance assets, including AH-64E Apache helicopters and RQ-7B Shadow drones.

It remains unclear whether the inactivation entails the withdrawal of the squadron's personnel and equipment or the formation of a replacement unit.

Activated in 2022, the squadron replaced rotational air cavalry units to provide greater stability to US defense operations and strengthen readiness in South Korea.

US forces stationed in South Korea recently deployed military helicopters to Japan for live-fire exercises for the first time.

USFK described the deployment as a "historic first" aimed at strengthening military readiness across the Indo-Pacific.