Türkiye's capital markets will continue on a stronger and healthier path once they are cleared of unhealthy structures, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said Thursday.

"Protecting our capital markets, which are a valuable part of our development process, is another important dimension of our perspective," Yilmaz said, commenting on the ongoing investment fund investigation during a news conference on Thursday.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek echoed that reassurance, saying that nearly all the money withdrawn from the funds went into bank deposits. He called the shift temporary and predicted that confidence and interest in capital markets would return.

Simsek added that an artificial intelligence (AI)-backed early warning system for market manipulation will be established under the Capital Markets Board's (CMB) transformation project.

He also noted that the government is aligned with the Central Bank and ready to cut withholding taxes if necessary to keep Turkish lira savings attractive.

Providing an update on investor repayments, Yilmaz said total payouts under the ordinary and extraordinary fund liquidations will reach 199.25 billion Turkish liras ($3.93 billion) by Friday, completing the ordinary liquidation phase.

He said 444,987 of the 455,758 individual investors, or 98%, have already received at least one payment. He said 21,723 investors received 1 million liras in interim cash payouts, with the number exceeding 40,000 when in-kind payments are included.

Stressing that no money came from the state budget or the Treasury, Yilmaz said all payouts were made using liquid fund assets, in-kind transfers and recovery accounts that have collected more than 45 billion liras.

He added that the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) and the Justice Ministry are working to repatriate illicit gains from abroad, while the State Supervisory Council has widened its audit alongside the judicial probe.

Yilmaz said officials will meet with umbrella organizations representing the real sector on Monday morning to address their demands. He dismissed speculation about early polls, stressing that elections will be held in 2028.

Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said the main part of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office's fund investigation is complete and prosecutors have begun drafting indictments.

Gurlek said the probes involve 638 suspects, including 138 remanded in custody, 300 under judicial control and 49 facing arrest warrants.

Authorities have seized assets and blocked bank accounts belonging to 550 individuals and 184 legal entities. They have also frozen 13 billion liras traced abroad pending judicial efforts to repatriate the funds, he said.

Gurlek added that the probe will deepen as new names emerge from testimony by people who have confessed. Prosecutors are assessing whether multiple criminal organizations are linked to Tera, Pusula, Katilimevim or other assets.